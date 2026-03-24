Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par gets OTT release date

While it had mixed reception from the critics, SZP performed very well at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed nearly 267 crores at the box office worldwide. Our review of the film read: “Sitaare Zameen Par has its heart in the right place but it often wears it on its sleeve. It becomes didactic, spelling out lessons to the viewer rather than letting them make a journey of their own.”