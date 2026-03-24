Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par gets OTT release date

After its theatrical release last June and following that landing on YouTube under a pay-per-view model, Aamir Khan headliner Sitaare Zameen Par now will start streaming on an OTT platform. The RS Prasanna directorial will be shown on SonyLIV from April 3.
Previously, Aamir had stated that the film will not land on any OTT platform. But later changed his stance and said that he is open to releasing the film on streaming platforms as he believes there is an audience for it on them.
Sitaare Zameen Par tells the story of a cynical and ill-mannered basketball coach Gulshan (Aamir) who is ordained by court to train a team of specially-abled young players. Billed as a spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed Taare Zameen Par (2007), SZP also starred Genelia D’Souza in the lead cast, and marked the debut for ten actors, namely Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Divy Nidhi Sharma served as the scriptwriter for the film.
While it had mixed reception from the critics, SZP performed very well at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed nearly 267 crores at the box office worldwide. Our review of the film read: “Sitaare Zameen Par has its heart in the right place but it often wears it on its sleeve. It becomes didactic, spelling out lessons to the viewer rather than letting them make a journey of their own.”