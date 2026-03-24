Sanya Malhotra starts shooting for 'Sundar Poonam'

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra on Tuesday said she has started shooting for her upcoming film Sundar Poonam.

The film is directed by Pulkit of Bhakshak fame and is produced under Tips Films and Abundantia Entertainment banners by Kumar Taurani and Vikram Malhotra.

It is written by Jyotsana Nath along with the filmmaker.

Malhotra, known for films such as Dangal, Badhaai Ho and Kathal, shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle as she announced the news.

"#SundarPoonam It begins," she wrote in the caption.

Also featuring Aditya Rawal, the film is inspired by real-life crime events.

Last week, streaming service Prime Video shared the first look of the film, which featured the actor dressed as a bride, in heavy lehenga and jewellery.

Malhotra's latest work is Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which released in 2025.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, it also starred Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Rohit Saraf alongside the actor.