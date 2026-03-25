Sanjay Mehandiratta: Don't treat Dhurandhar like a history lesson

Aditya's team did extensive research that helped me a lot. I had to do the 'emotional work' on my part. I had to read between the lines. With politicians, it is always the optics. As humans, we have the tendency to grade people on the basis of their use to you. Zarwari side-stepped Hamza first when the latter was a mere bodyguard to Rahman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna). When Hamza rises in prominence and sits as an equal to my character to decide on the future of Karachi and Lyari, you impulsively know how to react. Also, with the closed-door meetings, we need to employ our imagination. As an actor, you know it when you are about to be "intellectually submerged". That's when you stop, rely on instinct, use material you have and roll with it.