Sanya Malhotra starts shoot for Sundar Poonam; shares pics from its puja ceremony

Sanya Malhotra has commenced shooting for her upcoming romantic-thriller Sundar Poonam.
Taking to Instagram, Sanya shared a peep into the auspicious beginning of the film, sharing a series of moments from its puja ceremony. The actor posted glimpses of the clapboard, pictures of herself performing the aarti, and candid frames with her co-stars.
For the caption, she wrote: “#SundarPoonam It begins.”
Directed by Pulkit, Sundar Poonam, which also stars Aditya Rawal and Aditya Seal, was announced as part of the Prime Video’s 2026 slate.
The first look of was unveiled on Monday and it shared a glimpse of the crime thriller, which is reportedly inspired by a real-life incident.
The film reportedly is inspired by the 2025 honeymoon murder case, involving the killing of an Indore-based businessman during a trip to Meghalaya shortly after marriage.
When it comes to other projects, Sanya was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2025), a romantic comedy film written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. It stars an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Rohit Saraf in lead roles, alongside Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles.
She will next be seen in Vivek Das Chaudhary's laughter ride, Toaster, co-starring Rajkummar Rao.