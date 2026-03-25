Arjun Rampal to headline Hansal Mehta’s series Billionaire

Amidst the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a new series featuring Arjun Rampal in the lead was announced on Wednesday. Titled Billionaire, the show will be helmed by Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal and will stream on Amazon MX player. It is written by Anubhav Chopra and Shantanu Sagara and produced by Prabhleen Sandhu, under the banner of Almighty Motion Picture.
As per a press release, the series traces “the rise of a powerful business magnate who rewrites the rules to build an empire of influence and ambition. But when the very force that drives his success begins to consume everything around him, where does it all lead?”
Sharing his excitement, Arjun Rampal said, “Playing a role like this is definitely not something that comes your way every day, and when it does, you grab it. Working with the incredible Hansal Mehta & Robbie Grewal has been a dream come true and I can’t believe it's going to be fulfilled soon.”
Speaking about the show, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, said, “Billionaire is a story about ambition, power, and the cost of success. Unveiling the series at the Amazon Ads event marks a significant milestone for us, setting the tone for the next phase of our originals journey.”
Details on the release date and other cast members for the show are still under wraps.