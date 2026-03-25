Vishnu Varadhan to direct The Terror Report

Vishnu Varadhan has set The Terror Report, the sequel to The Sabarmati Report (2024), as his sophomore Hindi directorial. The director's first Hindi work, was the war-biopic Shershaah (2021).
The Terror Report will be produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Sudhir Chaudhary. Ekta and Shobha were behind The Sabarmati Report (2024). Now, their Balaji Telefilms will collaborate with Ellipsis Entertainment, and Sudhir to back the upcoming film.
While the plot for the film has been revealed, a promotional video released on social media hints at the film chronicling the cross border terrorism, in India's northern borders, and the Indian response, including Operation Sindoor. Further details about the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.
The Sabarmati Report (2024), starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra, follows the investigation of the 2002 Godhra Train Burning Incident.
Meanwhile, Vishnu Varadhan's Hindi debut, Shershaah (2021), chronicles the story of Captain Vikram Batra PVC, who was martyred in the Kargil War. The film starred Siddharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra, and his twin brother Vishal.