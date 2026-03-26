Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3 to be out on OTT on this date

After a lukewarm run at the box office, Rani Mukerji-led crime-thriller Mardaani 3 will finally be landing on OTT. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and also featuring Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in pivotal roles, the film, the third entry in the Mardaani franchise, will start streaming on Netflix from March 27.
Making the announcement, OTT platform Netflix took to Instagram to share a poster of the film along with the caption, “Criminals ke bure din shuru. Sherni aa rahi hai shikaar karne ❤️🔥(Bad times for the criminals. The lioness is out to hunt). Watch Mardaani 3, out 27 March, on Netflix.”
Mardaani 3 released in theatres on January 30 and made about Rs 76 crore as per Sacnilk.com.
The film revolves around tough-cop Shivani Shivaji Roy (Rani) who takes it upon herself to dismantle a child-trafficking syndicate in Delhi. In the process she has to face off against Amma (Mallika), the queenpin of the illegal operation.
In our review for the film, we noted, “Mardaani 3 hangs somewhere between serving the nuance of an impactful story and the hoot-worthiness of a mass entertainer. It patiently builds but then loses all patience.”