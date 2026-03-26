Release date of Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer Toaster out

The release date of Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer eccentric dark comedy Toaster is out. Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary with story and screenplay by Parveez Shaikh, Akshat Ghildial and Anagh Mukerjee, the film has been produced by Rajkummar’s wife, actor Patralekhaa under their Kampa Film banner.
Toaster is scheduled to start streaming on Netflix from April 15. A press release describes the film as: “Most wedding gifts are given, exchanged with a smile, and eventually forgotten. But what happens when the wedding gets called off after the gift exchange — and someone simply refuses to forget their gift? That’s where the madness of Netflix’s upcoming entertainer Toaster begins.”
On wearing the producer's hat for the film Patralekhaa said, “Stepping into production with Kampa Film has been an incredibly meaningful milestone for us, and beginning this journey with Netflix — who have consistently championed distinctive and unconventional stories — makes it even more special. Toaster immediately stood out because it finds humour in the most unexpected places, and the moment we read it, we knew it was a story we wanted to bring to life.”
Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India, added, “Toaster is a quirky dark-comedy that begins with a simple miser whose life spirals into complete mayhem in pursuit of getting back his toaster. It’s the kind of inventive storytelling we love to champion at Netflix.”
The film also has an ensemble cast of Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Farah Khan, Upendra Limaye, Vinod Rawat, Jitendra Joshi and Seema Pahwa.