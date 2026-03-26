Sanjay Dutt’s Aakhri Sawal gets a release date; first look out

Sanjay Dutt, who was recently seen in the Dhurandhar film series, has now announced the release date of his next project Aakhri Sawal, which he also produces. Directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the film is set for a theatrical release on May 15 this year.
The makers also unveiled the first look of their film on Thursday, which carries the tagline, ‘the question India never stopped asking.’ By the looks of it, Aakhri Sawal promises to be a political thriller that explores the subjects of communism and fringe elements in the political sphere.
Aakhri Sawal is written by Utkarsh Naithani and jointly produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt. Besides Sanjay, the film features Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Tridha Choudhary and Neetu Chandra in the primary cast. Additionally, the film marks the on-screen return for Sameera Reddy, who was a prominent figure in the 2000s. Sameera also shared screen with Sanjay Dutt in films like Plan (2004) and Musafir (2004).
Abhijeet is a National award winning filmmaker who has previously directed many Marathi films like Picasso, Virtual Reality, and Piccolo.
Besides Aakhri Sawal, the month of May will see other big releases like Sunny Deol’s Gabru and Bobby Deol starrer Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap.