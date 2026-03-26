Vivek Agnihotri to direct film based on Operation Sindoor; will be backed by Bhushan Kumar

Amidst war and espionage films like Border 2 and Dhurandhar: The Revenge lording over the box office, it was announced on Thursday that The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri will be helming a film titled Operation Sindoor.
The film will be based on Lt Gen K.J.S. ‘Tiny’ Dhillon’s book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan and will be backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.
As per a press release shared by the makers: "The film draws inspiration from the codename of India’s targeted military strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir."
Speaking about the project, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Some stories are not chosen, they choose you. Operation Sindoor is one such story—one that demands to be told with honesty, courage, and responsibility. This is not just a film. It is a revelation. When a nation goes through events of such magnitude, it becomes important to document them truthfully.”
Director Vivek added, “This is not just a film. It is a revelation. With Operation Sindoor, India has not just taken revenge for the Pahalgam terror attack and punished Pakistan, but it has also demonstrated its might in modern warfare."
Previously, Vivek has directed polarising films like his Files trilogy: The Tashkent Files (2019), The Kashmir Files (2022) and The Bengal Files (2025).