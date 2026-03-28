Vir Das’s Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos gets an OTT release date

After a dismal box office run, Vir Das headliner spy-comedy Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos will now be landing on OTT. Directed by Vir and Kavi Shastri and backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the film also features Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar, Sharib Hashmi and Shrushti Tawade in pivotal roles. It also featured cameos by Aamir and his nephew and actor Imran Khan.
As per Netflix India’s portal, Happy Patel will start streaming on Netflix from April 1.
In the film, Vir plays a Britain-brought up Indian-origin spy who is assigned a mission in Goa. In the process, he has to face-off with Mama (Mona), the local donna.
Happy Patel released on January 16 and ran in theatres for three weeks, but could only amass a box office collection of Rs 7.36 crore (gross), as per Sacnilk.com.
CE’s review of the film read: “But how crazy is too much crazy? The film has a thin plot and quickly becomes a nonsensical sensory experience that jumps from one sketch piece to another. It is bold and experimental but with too many chemical mixes there is always a risk that the beaker might just burst.”