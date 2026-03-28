Karan Johar praises Aditya Dhar’s 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', calls him an ‘outstanding filmmaker'

NEW DELHI: Karan Johar has called Aditya Dhar an “outstanding filmmaker” as he praised his latest directorial, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
The film, released on 19 March, is a sequel to Dhar’s 2025 directorial Dhurandhar. Featuring Ranveer Singh, it has earned over Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office.
Johar shared the film’s poster on his Instagram handle on Friday and added a caption describing his experience of watching it.
“The heart-wrenching backstory of Jaskirat… the heartbreaking sacrifices made for our motherland… the humanisation and layered backstory even of the antagonist… the impeccable craft… the soundscape and the all-round cinematic prowess prove the brilliance and directorial command of Aditya Dhar… what an absolutely astounding and outstanding filmmaker he is… he not only raises the mainstream bar but also creates a new one… yeh naya director hai,” he wrote.
He also lauded Singh’s performance in the film.
“Box office records todke ghusega bhi aur har record maarega bhi!! Aur aur aur @ranveersingh tu kya hai yaar?! Your career-best work… every tear of yours, every quiet stare, each time you walk with undeniable swag proves you are one of the greats. You are and will always be an artist of huge calibre for the ages,” he added.
“True ‘Dhurandhar’ movie star!!! I went back to the days when I watched solid Hindi cinema in single screens in the 70s and came out satiated, dreaming of being a part of this business. Today, I am part of the fraternity, and Dhurandhar reminded me of how proud and grateful I am to be here,” he added.
The film also stars R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, who reprise their roles.
Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, Dhurandhar revolves around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events such as the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld, while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing his journey into becoming a covert operative.
The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and has been released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.