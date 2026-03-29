My voice was respected, not replaced: Sapna Mukherjee on ‘Oye Oye’ in ‘Dhurandhar 2’

MUMBAI: The 90s chartbuster track “Oye Oye” has found a new home in filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, and original vocalist Sapna Mukherjee says its inclusion is not just nostalgic but a profound validation of her work.

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the two-part spy action thriller uses classic Hindi songs, mainly from the 1970s to 1990s, in crucial sequences.

In the climax of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the song “Oye Oye… Ae Tirchi Topiwale” plays during a flashback, revealing the backstory of Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi) and how he poisoned Bade Sahab.

Shashwat Sachdev has composed the soundtrack of Dhurandhar.

This iconic track, originally from the 1989 action thriller Tridev, features vocals by Mukherjee and Amit Kumar. It became a massive hit for its energetic music and catchy beats, and is picturised on actors Naseeruddin Shah and Sonam.

In an era where veteran singers are often replaced by contemporary voices in reimagined tracks, Mukherjee expressed deep gratitude to Dhar for preserving the “identity and dignity” of the original song.

“Aditya Dhar deserves full credit for bringing it back with respect and giving it a meaningful place in the film. Today, my voice was not replaced; it was respected, and that means everything to an artist,” Mukherjee, who won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for “Tirchi Topiwale”, told PTI.

The singer is thrilled that the “soul” of the original has been retained in Dhurandhar 2, which was released on March 19.

The film has scripted box office history, amassing Rs 1,000 crore globally, while earning widespread acclaim for its narrative, music and performances.