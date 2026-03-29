My voice was respected, not replaced: Sapna Mukherjee on ‘Oye Oye’ in ‘Dhurandhar 2’

MUMBAI: The 90s chartbuster track “Oye Oye” has found a new home in filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, and original vocalist Sapna Mukherjee says its inclusion is not just nostalgic but a profound validation of her work.
Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the two-part spy action thriller uses classic Hindi songs, mainly from the 1970s to 1990s, in crucial sequences.
In the climax of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the song “Oye Oye… Ae Tirchi Topiwale” plays during a flashback, revealing the backstory of Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi) and how he poisoned Bade Sahab.
Shashwat Sachdev has composed the soundtrack of Dhurandhar.
This iconic track, originally from the 1989 action thriller Tridev, features vocals by Mukherjee and Amit Kumar. It became a massive hit for its energetic music and catchy beats, and is picturised on actors Naseeruddin Shah and Sonam.
In an era where veteran singers are often replaced by contemporary voices in reimagined tracks, Mukherjee expressed deep gratitude to Dhar for preserving the “identity and dignity” of the original song.
“Aditya Dhar deserves full credit for bringing it back with respect and giving it a meaningful place in the film. Today, my voice was not replaced; it was respected, and that means everything to an artist,” Mukherjee, who won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for “Tirchi Topiwale”, told PTI.
The singer is thrilled that the “soul” of the original has been retained in Dhurandhar 2, which was released on March 19.
The film has scripted box office history, amassing Rs 1,000 crore globally, while earning widespread acclaim for its narrative, music and performances.
“When I heard that my voice, along with Amit Kumar ji’s, had been retained, I felt respected. This kind of respect towards artists and their work is rare. Today, you can recreate a song, but you cannot replace its soul,” Mukherjee said, reflecting on the trend of technical perfection over emotional depth in remixes.
The timing of the song’s use in Dhurandhar 2 felt poignant for her. She said that just before the film’s release, she performed The Oye Oye Show for Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and National Security Guard (NSG) personnel.
“The way they sang it with pride and joy stayed with me. And then suddenly, it finds its place in Dhurandhar 2. It truly felt like a full-circle moment — from jawans to cinema screens.”
With a career spanning over 400 songs, including hits like “Pyar Do Pyar Lo” (Janbaaz), “Aakhir Tumhein Aana Hai” (Yalgaar), “Chaukhat Pe Tumhari Hum” (Aankhen), “Tere Ishq Mein Naachenge” (Raja Hindustani) and “Pyaar Ka Anjaam” (Bewafaa), “Oye Oye… Ae Tirchi Topiwale” remains her defining track.
“Every artist has that one song that changes everything. For me, this was one of them. Before it, I was working, learning, growing. After it, people started recognising my voice. It gave me identity. But one song may open doors — staying there comes from the journey, and I remain grateful for every step.”
Mukherjee said she was pleasantly surprised by how the song evolved from being a “fun” track in Tridev to an emotional storytelling device in Dhurandhar 2.
“It felt familiar, yet new. The voice is the same, the soul is the same, but the context changes everything. Earlier, people danced to it; today, they experience it differently. ‘Oye Oye’ was never a trend — it was a feeling, and feelings don’t fade; they simply find new expressions.”
She credited lyricist Anand Bakshi and composers Kalyanji–Anandji, along with Viju Shah, for the song’s enduring appeal.
While the track was previously remade in Double Dhamaal and Azhar, Mukherjee said its “X-factor” lies in its foundation.
“A strong composition, a memorable arrangement and honest vocals. Kalyanji–Anandji and Viju Shah created a song that could travel across generations. That is why it fits everywhere — whether in fun, nostalgia or emotion. It never chased trends, and perhaps that is why it never feels outdated.”
Recalling the recording sessions, she described them as filled with “pure joy” rather than a calculated effort to create something iconic. The brief, she said, was simple: keep it lively and playful.
On a lighter note, Mukherjee added, “I would love to see someone like Ranveer Singh dance to my original voice on a big stage one day — that would truly be a magical full-circle moment.”