Vijay Varma-starrer Matka King gets OTT premiere date; teaser out

The teaser and the OTT premiere date of Vijay Varma-headliner series Matka King was unveiled by the makers on Saturday. The series will start streaming on Prime Video from April 17, 2026.
Inspired from true events and mounted as a period-drama set in the 1960s, Matka King is created by Sairat filmmaker Nagraj Manjule and Abhay Koranne. Nagraj is also the series director, besides being one of the producers. “In this fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect, starts a new gambling game dubbed ‘Matka’, that takes the city by storm and democratizes a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite,” the official logline reads.
Besides Vijay Varma, the show also includes Gulshan Grover, Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Jamie Lever, Girish Kulkarni, Bharat Jadhav, Cyrus Sahukar, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Siddharth Jadhav in the ensemble cast.
Matka King is jointly produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani under the banners of Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat and SMR productions.
Meanwhile, the Matka King trailer is yet to be released online.