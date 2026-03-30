Vijay Varma-starrer Matka King gets OTT premiere date; teaser out

Inspired from true events and mounted as a period-drama set in the 1960s, Matka King is created by Sairat filmmaker Nagraj Manjule and Abhay Koranne. Nagraj is also the series director, besides being one of the producers. “In this fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect, starts a new gambling game dubbed ‘Matka’, that takes the city by storm and democratizes a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite,” the official logline reads.