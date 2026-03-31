Priyadarshan: Comedy should not punch down

Priyadarshan describes Bhooth Bangla as a “fantasy film” but not without logic. “I don’t believe in fooling audiences,” he says. “I mean, we do exaggerate at times but here I have used a logic based on our Indian folklore. It’s a horror-comedy, sometimes you feel tense and sometimes you feel like laughing. I think I have done a good combination of both.” But comedy is a serious business. How does he assess if a particular scene is “funny”? “I believe that while filming a comic scene if the unit laughs, audiences won’t,” says Priyadarshan. “I ask my actors to be as serious as possible. They don’t have to make faces. I don’t like double-meaning dialogues. The situation itself should be funny and if the punchline lands, that’s a bonus.” The filmmaker states that it’s still easier to make horror-comedies than pure laugh-out-loud films. “In a horror film or any other serious film, a minor joke can also get you a big laugh,” he explains. “In an out-and-out comedy you really have to push the humour because the viewers have come prepared to laugh and their expectations are quite high. In a horror-comedy the scares get them nervous and then they like to crack up to ease some of that tension.”