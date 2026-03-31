Salman Khan-Dil Raju project officially announced

A few months ago, we had reported about Dil Raju rumouredly planning to make a film with Salman Khan. While Dil Raju had denied the rumours back then, the project is officially announced now, tentatively titled SVC63.
On Monday, the makers shared a press release, confirming the union with the Dabangg star while also confirming that Vamshi Paidipally, as rumoured earlier, will be helming direction for the film. The film’s production banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations, captioned the announcement post, “Salman Khan - a phenomenon who has delivered countless moments of celebration to audiences across the world… now joins hands with our very own, dearest blockbuster filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally for SVC63.”
The team also confirmed that the shoot for the untitled project will commence in April. More details about the project, like its primary cast and crew or genre, are yet to be revealed.
Salman too posted about the project on his X page, sharing his picture with Vamsi and captioning the post, “Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April.”
Besides his project with Salman, Dil Raju is also producing the Hindi remake of Sankranthiki Vasthunam, with Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Anees Bazmee, known for comedies like Welcome and No Entry, helms direction for the remake.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan has a big release this year with Maatrubhumi (previously titled Battle of Galwan), that is slated for August 15 release.