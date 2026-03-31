Salman Khan-Dil Raju project officially announced

On Monday, the makers shared a press release, confirming the union with the Dabangg star while also confirming that Vamshi Paidipally, as rumoured earlier, will be helming direction for the film. The film’s production banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations, captioned the announcement post, “Salman Khan - a phenomenon who has delivered countless moments of celebration to audiences across the world… now joins hands with our very own, dearest blockbuster filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally for SVC63.”