Popular Bengali actor Rahul Banerjee drowns in sea after boat mishap during shoot

BALASORE: Popular Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee (43) drowned in the sea while shooting for a television series at Talasari beach in Balasore’s Bhograi block on Sunday evening.

The mishap took place at around 5.30 pm, a few kilometres from the Odisha-West Bengal border.

Sources said Rahul along with other actors had come to Talasari for three days to shoot a television series titled ‘Bhole Baba Par Karega’. He was living in a hotel near the beach. On Sunday afternoon, Rahul and his co-actor Shweta Mishra were filming a scene on a boat. During the shoot, the boat became unbalanced and the duo reportedly fell into the sea.

While Sweta was rescued by the crew immediately, Rahul went missing. After a brief search, the 43-year-old actor was rescued in a critical condition. He was rushed to the nearest Digha sub-divisional hospital in West Bengal where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The body was sent to Kanthi hospital for postmortem.

Production manager Chandrashekhar Chakraborty, who accompanied the actor to the hospital, told mediapersons that the shoot was wrapped up at around 5.30 pm. On being informed about the mishap, he immediately rushed to the beach. “We put Rahul in a car and rushed to the hospital. There was a delay due to traffic congestion in the town. On the way, our technicians kept rubbing Rahul’s chest, hoping to save him. He was gasping heavily,” he said.