Sanjay Mishra to star in 'Arjun Bewakoof'

"I'm doing this film only for Smita. The bond we share goes far beyond that of a director and actor. There is a certain trust and comfort that makes the collaboration very special," he added.

Filming for the project began in March.

The film also features Malvi Malhotra, Jigisha Joshi, Shikhar Mishra and Satendra Yadav in pivotal roles.

Mishra's most recent work is Vadh 2, which was released in February.

Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the film also starred Neena Gupta alongside Mishra.