Sanjay Mishra to star in 'Arjun Bewakoof'

NEW DELHI: Actor Sanjay Mishra is set to feature in the neo-noir dark comedy Arjun Bewakoof.
Produced by 8th Pillar Motion Pictures, the film also stars Rajesh Tailang and Dolly Singh, and marks Mishra's reunion with director Smita Singh and writer Anand Raaj following their earlier collaboration on Andaman, according to a press release.
"I play an atrangi character who enjoys revenge. It's layered, unexpected and has a very different energy, something I've truly enjoyed exploring as an actor," Mishra said in a statement.
"I'm doing this film only for Smita. The bond we share goes far beyond that of a director and actor. There is a certain trust and comfort that makes the collaboration very special," he added.
Filming for the project began in March.
The film also features Malvi Malhotra, Jigisha Joshi, Shikhar Mishra and Satendra Yadav in pivotal roles.
Mishra's most recent work is Vadh 2, which was released in February.
Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the film also starred Neena Gupta alongside Mishra.