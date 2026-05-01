Anupam Kher announces 551st film 'Flicker', calls it a ‘new beginning’

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has unveiled his 551st film, Flicker, describing the project as a fresh start in his illustrious career and saying it feels like “the first step again”.

Sharing the first look of the film on Instagram, Kher reflected on his journey across more than 550 films, noting that he has always chosen to push his boundaries rather than repeat himself.

“Flicker! Film number 551. And yet… it feels like the first step again. I have always believed that if you don’t challenge yourself, you slowly start repeating yourself. So I chose the harder road — to reinvent not just the actor in me, but the person I am becoming,” he wrote.