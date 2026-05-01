Anupam Kher announces 551st film 'Flicker', calls it a ‘new beginning’

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has unveiled his 551st film, Flicker, describing the project as a fresh start in his illustrious career and saying it feels like “the first step again”.
Sharing the first look of the film on Instagram, Kher reflected on his journey across more than 550 films, noting that he has always chosen to push his boundaries rather than repeat himself.
“Flicker! Film number 551. And yet… it feels like the first step again. I have always believed that if you don’t challenge yourself, you slowly start repeating yourself. So I chose the harder road — to reinvent not just the actor in me, but the person I am becoming,” he wrote.
He described the film as a pursuit of something deeper and more authentic. “To step into uncertainty. To make it difficult. To search for something real. Flicker is that search — extraordinary in its spirit, quiet in its preparation. The story, for now, will remain a secret,” he added.
Kher confirmed that filming has begun, while keeping further details under wraps. “But I promise you, when it reaches you, it will stay with you,” he said, as he sought the blessings and support of his fans for the new venture.
Alongside Flicker, Kher has a busy line-up ahead, including Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, the sequel to the much-loved 2006 film Khosla Ka Ghosla directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The original remains a cult favourite for its relatable storytelling, humour and ensemble cast.
He is also set to appear in Fauzi, which features Prabhas in a prominent role.
(With inputs from ANI)