Hema Malini remembers Dharmendra at NGMA exhibition, says she is still struggling to cope with his death

MUMBAI: Actor-politician Hema Malini says she is still trying to come to terms with the death of her husband, superstar Dharmendra.

Malini attended the inauguration of Lens and Legacy: Bollywood in Focus, an expansive exhibition celebrating the visual culture of Indian cinema, presented by the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Mumbai, in association with the Union Ministry of Culture.

A special section of the exhibition features tribute walls dedicated to Dharmendra and Asha Bhosle.

“I was really blessed to be with him. I miss him a lot. Now he’s not there. So I don’t know how I am going to cope with it for my whole life,” Malini told the audience.

She became emotional while paying tribute to Dharmendra, reflecting on both his contribution to Indian cinema and his life beyond the screen.

“It is very meaningful for me to be part of this exhibition. This tribute is not just a recognition of his contribution to the film industry. It is about his journey, passion, dedication and immense love for the audience. He always used to say, ‘Film is the way to connect with the heart’. He was very passionate about working in films and being in front of the camera,” she said.

Dharmendra, fondly known as Bollywood’s “He-Man”, left behind a legacy spanning decades, winning admiration for his performances and humility. From action roles to comedies and emotional dramas, he remained one of the most loved actors of his generation. He passed away on 24 November 2025, just days before his 90th birthday on 8 December.

Malini also offered a more personal reflection on his character.

“I could see how passionate he was. He touched the hearts of millions of people with his wonderful performances and behaviour. He inspired so many people, including the younger generation. As an actor, a friend and a father — he was a great man,” she said.

The film industry also lost legendary singer Asha Bhosle, aged 92, on 12 April. Reflecting on her connection with both Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar, Malini said their songs had a lasting impact on her on-screen performances.

“We have lost a beautiful, great singer with a golden voice. She sang as many songs for me as Lata Ji did,” she said.

The exhibition features works by noted photojournalists, including Pradeep Chandra, Shantanu Das, Sudharak Olwe and Bandeep Singh, alongside archival material curated by S M M Ausaja and Neha Kamat of Kamat Foto Flash. It also draws from NGMA’s collection, including portraits by Balkrishna of icons such as Madhubala, Waheeda Rehman, Vyjayanthimala and Nargis.