Irrfan Khan’s romantic instinct nearly changed 'Piku' ending, reveals Shoojit Sircar

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has revealed that the romantic sensibilities of his late friend and collaborator Irrfan Khan almost led to a different ending for the 2015 film Piku.
Speaking at a special screening of A Story That Refused to Die, a documentary on Irrfan’s acclaimed film Paan Singh Tomar, Sircar fondly recalled the actor’s lesser-known romantic side.
The comedy-drama Piku tells the touching story of a father and daughter, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. Irrfan played Rana Chaudhary, a witty and affable taxi business owner who accompanies them on a journey to Kolkata.
Sircar shared that during the filming of the final sequence—where Piku and Rana are seen playing badminton—Irrfan suggested an alternative ending. The actor proposed that his character should follow Piku into the house, hinting at a more overtly romantic conclusion.
“Irrfan came to me and said, ‘Should I not go inside?’ I asked him why, and he said, ‘It’s a romantic film, I should go inside.’ I told him we could shoot it as an option, and he insisted I include it in the final edit,” Sircar said. Although the scene was filmed, it was ultimately left out of the finished version.
Irrfan, celebrated for his performances in films such as The Lunchbox, Hindi Medium and Maqbool, passed away in April 2020 at the age of 54 following a battle with cancer.
Sircar, also known for directing Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe and Sardar Udham, said Irrfan continues to influence his creative work.
“Whenever I write, I think of Irrfan. He had this rare ability to bring depth and emotion to a film simply by being present,” he said.
The documentary was screened on Irrfan’s sixth death anniversary on 29 April at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Sircar added that watching it reminded him of Irrfan’s deep fascination with the magic of cinema.
(With inputs from ANI)