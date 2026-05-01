Irrfan Khan’s romantic instinct nearly changed 'Piku' ending, reveals Shoojit Sircar

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has revealed that the romantic sensibilities of his late friend and collaborator Irrfan Khan almost led to a different ending for the 2015 film Piku.

Speaking at a special screening of A Story That Refused to Die, a documentary on Irrfan’s acclaimed film Paan Singh Tomar, Sircar fondly recalled the actor’s lesser-known romantic side.

The comedy-drama Piku tells the touching story of a father and daughter, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. Irrfan played Rana Chaudhary, a witty and affable taxi business owner who accompanies them on a journey to Kolkata.

Sircar shared that during the filming of the final sequence—where Piku and Rana are seen playing badminton—Irrfan suggested an alternative ending. The actor proposed that his character should follow Piku into the house, hinting at a more overtly romantic conclusion.