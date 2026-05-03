Jackie Shroff pays tribute to Nargis Dutt on her death anniversary

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff paid tribute to legendary cinema star Nargis Dutt on her death anniversary.

Dutt, often referred to as the First Lady of Indian cinema, passed away on 3 May 1981 at the age of 51 due to pancreatic cancer.

She died at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai shortly after returning from treatment in New York.

On Sunday, Shroff shared a post on his Instagram story featuring a black-and-white photograph of the late actor to mark her 45th death anniversary.

“Nargis ji. Always in our hearts. (1 June 1929 – 3 May 1981),” read the caption.

The actor is remembered for her remarkable performances in films such as Andaz, Awaara, Mother India, Shree 420 and Jogan, among others.

She was married to actor Sunil Dutt, and the couple had three children: a son, Sanjay Dutt, and two daughters, Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt.

(With inputs from PTI)