Rahul Roy addresses online trolling, denies claims of financial hardship

MUMBAI: Actor Rahul Roy has issued a firm clarification on social media, responding to recent online trolling and speculation regarding his financial situation, which he says has been fuelled by misleading content and ongoing legal discussions.

The actor, known for his breakout role in Aashiqui, took to Instagram to reject suggestions that he is struggling financially or has been “abandoned”.

Roy stated that he is safe, well cared for, and currently residing with his sister and brother-in-law at their home in Madh. He emphasised that he has access to all basic needs, including food, clothing, and transport, and dismissed viral claims suggesting otherwise.