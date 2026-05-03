Rahul Roy addresses online trolling, denies claims of financial hardship

MUMBAI: Actor Rahul Roy has issued a firm clarification on social media, responding to recent online trolling and speculation regarding his financial situation, which he says has been fuelled by misleading content and ongoing legal discussions.
The actor, known for his breakout role in Aashiqui, took to Instagram to reject suggestions that he is struggling financially or has been “abandoned”.
Roy stated that he is safe, well cared for, and currently residing with his sister and brother-in-law at their home in Madh. He emphasised that he has access to all basic needs, including food, clothing, and transport, and dismissed viral claims suggesting otherwise.
He also explained that his choice to live simply, travel without security, and occasionally use public transport is personal and not indicative of financial distress.
Addressing recent social media content featuring him, Roy clarified that his participation in reels and collaborations was professional work, not a plea for financial assistance. He added that while he has been waiting for substantial acting opportunities, he continues to remain active rather than “sitting idle”.
The actor urged the public not to believe unverified online narratives and to rely on credible sources.
Roy, who rose to fame with the 1990 hit Aashiqui, has recently been in the spotlight following viral social media appearances with a content creator.
(With inputs from ANI)