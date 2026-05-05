Karan Johar makes Met Gala debut in Manish Malhotra ensemble inspired by Raja Ravi Varma

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar made his debut at the Met Gala in a bespoke creation by designer Manish Malhotra, drawing inspiration from the works of renowned Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma.
Titled Framed in Eternity, the ensemble featured Johar in a structured, power-shouldered vintage jacket paired with a hand-painted cape measuring approximately six feet in length. The intricate piece was crafted by more than 80 artisans over a period of 85 days.
Johar, 53, completed his look with a multi-gemstone necklace and rings from his jewellery label Tyaani.
The design took visual cues from several of Varma’s iconic works, including Lady with the Peach, Hamsa Damayanti, Kadambari, Arjuna and Subhadra, and There Comes Papa.
Speaking on the red carpet, Johar said, “It’s amazing to represent your nation, your culture and heritage on a global platform as magnificent as the Met, which truly signifies the work of art. This year’s theme beautifully blends fashion and art, and I couldn’t have chosen a better debut.”
The Met Gala, held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious events in global fashion. This year’s theme, Costume Art, was accompanied by a dress code titled Fashion is Art. The event is co-chaired by figures including Beyoncé, Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour.
Describing his experience, Johar said walking the red carpet was “exhilarating, nerve-racking and overwhelming all at once”.
He also paid tribute to both Malhotra and Varma, adding, “Manish Malhotra is a remarkable and celebrated Indian designer. This is also a tribute to Raja Ravi Varma, a brilliant 19th-century artist. I’m honoured to pay homage to both.”
Known for directing films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name is Khan and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Johar becomes one of the few Indian filmmakers to attend the event, which has previously featured stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Johar also shared that he hoped to meet singer Sabrina Carpenter at the event, as his daughter Roohi is a fan. “My daughter told me I must meet Sabrina Carpenter — it would mean the world to her,” he said.
The look was styled by Eka Lakhani in collaboration with Malhotra, who also attended the gala. The designer described Johar’s outfit as a tribute to the many craftspeople involved in its creation.
“These are all the skilled individuals behind the garment — from the design team to the tailors and artisans. Tonight, we honour them,” Malhotra said, noting that members of his atelier had signed the outfit.
Malhotra himself wore a black ensemble adorned with intricate white three-dimensional sculptural embellishments across the shoulders and sleeves, specially designed for the occasion.
(With inputs from PTI)