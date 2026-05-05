Karan Johar makes Met Gala debut in Manish Malhotra ensemble inspired by Raja Ravi Varma

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar made his debut at the Met Gala in a bespoke creation by designer Manish Malhotra, drawing inspiration from the works of renowned Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma.

Titled Framed in Eternity, the ensemble featured Johar in a structured, power-shouldered vintage jacket paired with a hand-painted cape measuring approximately six feet in length. The intricate piece was crafted by more than 80 artisans over a period of 85 days.

Johar, 53, completed his look with a multi-gemstone necklace and rings from his jewellery label Tyaani.

The design took visual cues from several of Varma’s iconic works, including Lady with the Peach, Hamsa Damayanti, Kadambari, Arjuna and Subhadra, and There Comes Papa.

Speaking on the red carpet, Johar said, “It’s amazing to represent your nation, your culture and heritage on a global platform as magnificent as the Met, which truly signifies the work of art. This year’s theme beautifully blends fashion and art, and I couldn’t have chosen a better debut.”

The Met Gala, held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious events in global fashion. This year’s theme, Costume Art, was accompanied by a dress code titled Fashion is Art. The event is co-chaired by figures including Beyoncé, Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour.

Describing his experience, Johar said walking the red carpet was “exhilarating, nerve-racking and overwhelming all at once”.

He also paid tribute to both Malhotra and Varma, adding, “Manish Malhotra is a remarkable and celebrated Indian designer. This is also a tribute to Raja Ravi Varma, a brilliant 19th-century artist. I’m honoured to pay homage to both.”