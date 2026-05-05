'Action sequences are the language of Glory'

The show’s world came as a surprise for Divyenndu. The Mirzapur actor, who hails from Delhi, explains, “I didn’t know Haryana is such a major hub for boxing. That felt very unreal; almost like a world, so close to us, is hiding in plain sight.” He also recalls being constantly surprised while he was reading the script, “Everytime you think you got it, a character arrives with a twist that completely changes your perspective. This cat-and-mouse chase aspect really surprised me.” On the other hand, the thriller marks a major shift for Pulkit Samrat, who has largely built his audience with the Fukrey franchise, besides other light-hearted entertainers. Does preparing for an intense role like Glory after a series of light-hearted roles become too difficult? Pulkit responds, “it would have been difficult if one doesn't have the right team to work with. However, I was blessed that we had the best team for Glory, and the best writing. Everything just fell into place, and I just had to be honest to what I am doing, and surrender to these people.” Pulkit also explains why imbibing his character Ravi’s internalised nature was particularly challenging for him. “There is physical transformation needed of course, but there are also many secrets to Ravi. He is going through a lot, but he is not impulsive or reactive. He handles situations in a different manner. I am not like that. Usually, I push the bad things under the carpet and move on. However, to play Ravi, I had to face those painful experiences and its emotional baggage, to understand that feeling. Playing this role has helped me grow on a personal level.”