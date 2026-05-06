Chitrangada Satarupa on what she learnt from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: 'Mind your own business'

In the film, Chitrangada plays Mouni Roy, an alcoholic, struggling actor from Mumbai who has to teach acting to a depressed banker, Adnan Baig (Nawazuddin), who resides in Germany, that too over a video call. “It actually felt like doing a play because sometimes the takes would be very long,” says Chitrangada. Although most of the film is a conversation over devices, we also see these two characters residing in two different, contrasting worlds. “Mouni is operating in the heat and the hustle-bustle of a chaotic Mumbai while Nawaz sir’s character is in a much quieter, calmer place, like Frankfurt, with cool weather. It also reflects his character, who is retired. It’s all very metaphorical,” explains Chitrangada. This is also the first time she is working with Nawazuddin and although she is teaching the senior actor in the film, off camera she learnt a lot from him. “The first thing I took from Nawaz sir is how to mind your own business,” says Chitrangada, with a laugh. “I have seen that seasoned actors actually never tell the director or their fellow actors what to do. Working with Nawaz sir made me realise that there is so much to learn about the craft of acting that there is no time to give unsolicited advice to others. I remember one day between shots, he told me that he doesn’t get intimidated while working with famous actors. In fact, he said, it is the younger, less experienced actors who surprise him.”