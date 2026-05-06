First look of Bobby Deol starrer Bandar out; teaser to be unveiled on this date

Bobby Deol, who has had a major resurgence in the past few years with projects like Animal and The B***ds of Bollywood, will next be seen playing a rockstar in Anurag Kashyap’s film Bandar. Earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on May 22, the film will now release on June 5. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the first look of the film, also announcing the teaser release date.
The first teaser of Bandar will be released tomorrow, on May 7. The first look features Bobby in a glitzy costume as he poses for the camera carrying an electric guitar. Bandar promises to feature Bobby as a rebellious rockstar who ends up in trouble with the law, and undergoes an intense and psychologically unsettling experience in prison.
Written by Sudip Sharma (Udta Punjab, Kohrra) & Abhishek Banerjee, Bandar has a massive ensemble cast with actors like Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran, Jitendra Joshi, Raj B. Shetty, and Nagesh Bhonsle on board.
Produced by Shivie Pandit, Gaurie Pandit, and Nikhil Dwivedi under Saffron Magicworks banner, Bandar is being released by Zee Studios.
Bandar is Anurag's first theatrical release in more than 3 years, since Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat (2023).