Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata gets a release date

After Emergency, Kangana Ranaut is finally set for her next big release, title Bharat Bhhagya Vidhhaata. On Thursday, the makers announced a release date for their film.
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will now arrive in theatres on June 12. The team also unveiled a striking new poster that honours those who chose duty over fear when the city was under attack. Based on true events, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata chronicles the extraordinary true story of the Hospital Staff, who stood together, firm in their duty in the face of armed violence, promising to shift the lens away from weapons and violence to humanity and resolve.
Talking about the film, Kangana shared, “BBV tells an untold story of courage, sacrifice, humanity, and unity — of ordinary people who stood between terror and life. We usually celebrate big, dramatic acts of heroism, but real courage is much quieter — it steps in, stays back, and does what needs to be done. This is desh bhakti in its truest sense, where duty turns into action.”
Manoj Tapadia, who is the writer-director for the film, said, “At its core, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is about the triumph of courage over fear, compassion over chaos, and sacrifice in the face of danger. For me, this film is about honoring the unsung heroes who remind us that true bravery often comes from the most unexpected places."
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is produced by Pen Studios, Manikarnika Films, Paramhans Creations, In association with Eunoia Films, and Floating Rocks Entertainment. The ensemble cast features Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan.
Upon its release, the thriller will have a stiff box office battle with Main Vaapas Aaunga.