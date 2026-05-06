Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata gets a release date

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will now arrive in theatres on June 12. The team also unveiled a striking new poster that honours those who chose duty over fear when the city was under attack. Based on true events, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata chronicles the extraordinary true story of the Hospital Staff, who stood together, firm in their duty in the face of armed violence, promising to shift the lens away from weapons and violence to humanity and resolve.