Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika and Ashutosh Gowariker unite for courtroom-thriller System; release date out

As per a press release, System has been described as a “high-stakes courtroom thriller” which follows the unlikely connection between Neha Rajvansh (played by Sonakshi Sinha), a public prosecutor, and Sarika Rawat (played by Jyotika), a courtroom stenographer who comes from a humble background. “Despite their distinctly different social standings, the team up to fight for justice and truth even it means going up against the most powerful,” reads the release.