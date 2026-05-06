Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika and Ashutosh Gowariker unite for courtroom-thriller System; release date out

Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika and director-actor Ashutosh Gowariker will soon be seen together in a courtroom-thriller called System. The film, helmed by Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, will premiere on Prime Video on May 22.
The film revolves around a privileged prosecutor who teams up with a humble stenographer to uncover buried injustices, forcing a choice between power and justice. It has been written by Harman Baweja, Arun Sukumar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Tasneem Lokhandwala, and Akshat Ghildial. The ensemble cast included Preeti Agarwal, Adinath Kothare, Aashriya Mishra, Gaurav Pandey, and Sayandeep Gupta in pivotal roles.
As per a press release, System has been described as a “high-stakes courtroom thriller” which follows the unlikely connection between Neha Rajvansh (played by Sonakshi Sinha), a public prosecutor, and Sarika Rawat (played by Jyotika), a courtroom stenographer who comes from a humble background. “Despite their distinctly different social standings, the team up to fight for justice and truth even it means going up against the most powerful,” reads the release.
“System is a powerful and thrilling drama that explores themes of ambition, justice and ethics.” said Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals, Prime Video, India. “With Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at the helm and backed by Baweja Studios, System will surprise you at each stage, making for compelling viewing.”
Harman Baweja, producer, Baweja Studios, added, “System is a gripping legal drama that brings together two headstrong women from contrasting worlds, bound by their own ideas of justice. Brought to life through powerful performances by Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika, and Ashutosh Gowariker, the movie reflects our shared vision of telling meaningful, cinematic stories.”