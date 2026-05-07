'Sarke Chunar' row: After Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi submits written apology

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi on Thursday appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) in connection with the controversy over the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.'
The actress submitted a written apology and said there was "no intention to offend anybody."
She also announced that she has decided to sponsor the education of a few orphan girls.
The actress appeared before the Commission days after Sanjay Dutt apologised to the Commission expressing regret for any "unintended" harm caused to society.
Fatehi said she had been put in a situation unintentionally but acknowledged her responsibility as an artist.
"It was just a situation that I was put in, and there was no intention to offend anybody. But of course, I have to be responsible as an artist. I definitely apologise, we have done everything in writing. They have been so kind and helpful," she said.
“It's really important for us to give back to society. So, I decided that we should sponsor a few orphan girls, their education, so that is the goal after this matter,” she further said.
The NCW had raised concerns over alleged vulgarity and indecent representation of women in the song from the movie "KD: The Devil" and questioned issues of intent, awareness and accountability. They had summoned all the individuals involved in the song, “Sarke Chunar.” The matter also reached the parliament.
Fatehi was also summoned alongwith Dutt. But as she was out of the country, she was asked to appear on May 7.
Fatehi had earlier distanced herself from the Hindi version of the song, saying she had shot the Kannada version and that her permission was not taken for its use in Hindi, which was released on March 15 on YouTube, triggering outrage over its allegedly explicit lyrics.
Following the backlash, the makers removed the Hindi version from YouTube, though it continued to circulate across platforms.
In his hearing on April 27, Dutt also pledged to sponsor the education of 50 tribal girl children as part of an initiative supporting social welfare and women’s empowerment.
NCW had earlier on April 6 had summoned other individuals and entities, who were connected with the song.
Those who appeared before the Commission and have submitted their apology, including the director, Kiran Kumar alias Prem; and lyricist Raqueeb Alam.