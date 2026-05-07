'Sarke Chunar' row: After Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi submits written apology

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi on Thursday appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) in connection with the controversy over the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.'

The actress submitted a written apology and said there was "no intention to offend anybody."

She also announced that she has decided to sponsor the education of a few orphan girls.

The actress appeared before the Commission days after Sanjay Dutt apologised to the Commission expressing regret for any "unintended" harm caused to society.

Fatehi said she had been put in a situation unintentionally but acknowledged her responsibility as an artist.

"It was just a situation that I was put in, and there was no intention to offend anybody. But of course, I have to be responsible as an artist. I definitely apologise, we have done everything in writing. They have been so kind and helpful," she said.

“It's really important for us to give back to society. So, I decided that we should sponsor a few orphan girls, their education, so that is the goal after this matter,” she further said.