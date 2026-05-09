Jaideep Ahlawat announces new film 'Daldalll' with director Suresh Triveni

MUMBAI: Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has announced his upcoming film "Daldalll" in collaboration with director Suresh Triveni.

The versatile actor shared the news on social media on Friday alongside a poster featuring Ahlawat submerged in a swamp.

In the caption, Ahlawat wrote, "Iss Daldal mein tum sab bhi phasoge (You all will also get stuck in this swamp)." Triveni is known for directing critically appreciated projects such as "Jalsa", "Tumhari Sulu" and most recently "Subedaar", featuring Anil Kapoor.

Besides "Daldalll", he is also working on the upcoming Netflix dark comedy "Maa Behen", starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Ravi Kishan and Dharnaa Durga.

The film, produced by Vikram Malhotra and Triveni, was announced during Netflix's 2026 slate event in February.

Ahlawat was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's "Ikkis", alongside Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda.

He also made a cameo in Netflix's crime thriller "Kohrra Season 2" and played the antagonist in season three of "The Family Man", the espionage-thriller series headlined by Manoj Bajpayee.

Ahlawat will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller "King", which also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan.

The movie, directed by Siddharth Anand, will be released in December this year.