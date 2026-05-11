Anupam Kher urges government to turn iconic ‘DDLJ’ railway track into tourist attraction

NEW DELHI: Actor Anupam Kher revisited the railway track where the iconic train scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was filmed and appealed to the government to develop the location into a tourist attraction.

Released in 1995 and directed by Aditya Chopra, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as Raj and Simran, whose romance unfolds during a trip across Europe before facing family opposition in India.

Widely regarded as one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved films, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” earned praise for its storyline, performances and memorable soundtrack, which continues to resonate with audiences decades later.

Among its most enduring moments is the famous train sequence in which Raj stretches out his hand to Simran as she runs towards the moving train, a scene that has since become iconic and has been recreated in numerous films.

Kher, who played Raj’s father Dharamvir in the film, shared a video on Instagram on Monday during his visit to Apta Railway Station, where the scene was shot.