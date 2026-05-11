Disha Patani to make her Hollywood debut

The film marks the beginning of a new cinematic universe created by Lado Okhotnikov. Calling her Hollywood debut "thrilling and terrifying," Disha said in an official release that she had "waited with bated breath for the trailer of this very special project". She went on to add, saying, Working with an experienced, diverse cast was an education in itself. You realise that storytelling transcends language and geography -- honesty on screen is universal. I've always loved action, and to bring what I've learned on the home turf to a global platform feels incredibly empowering."