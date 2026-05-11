Disha Patani to make her Hollywood debut

Hindi actor Disha Patani is making her Hollywood debut alongside veteran Kevin Spacey in the upcoming film Holiguards Saga — The Portal of Force.
The latest trailer from the film revealed that she is a part of it. Disha is playing Jessica in the film that revolves around the epic supernatural showdown between the two warring ancient factions: The Statiguards and The Holiguards. While the Statiguards stand for order, to hold the world together, the Holiguards operate by a very different set of rules. Disha's Jessica is being described as the "Chosen One" who acts as a bridge between the factions.
The film marks the beginning of a new cinematic universe created by Lado Okhotnikov. Calling her Hollywood debut "thrilling and terrifying," Disha said in an official release that she had "waited with bated breath for the trailer of this very special project". She went on to add, saying, Working with an experienced, diverse cast was an education in itself. You realise that storytelling transcends language and geography -- honesty on screen is universal. I've always loved action, and to bring what I've learned on the home turf to a global platform feels incredibly empowering."
Last seen in O'Romeo, she awaits the release of Welcome to the Jungle and Awarapan 2.