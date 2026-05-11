Gullak Season 5 announced; Anant V Joshi onboards the popular TVF series

The Gullak team also shared an announcement poster and a brief season of the upcoming season on the occasion. The new season will feature 12th Fail actor Anant V Joshi in the lead cast. Anant replaces Vaibhav Raj Gupta, who played the role of the elder son of the Mishra family. "Aisa lag raha hai... Mishra nivaas mein kuch badal gaya hai... Aapko bhi Samajh aaraha hai kya? (It seems like something has changed in the Mishra household.. You folks get it, right?,” the post caption read.