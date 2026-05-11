Gullak Season 5 announced; Anant V Joshi onboards the popular TVF series

On Friday, TVF announced the new season of their much-loved series Gullak. The series will stream on SonyLiv, although a premiere date isn’t locked yet.
The Gullak team also shared an announcement poster and a brief season of the upcoming season on the occasion. The new season will feature 12th Fail actor Anant V Joshi in the lead cast. Anant replaces Vaibhav Raj Gupta, who played the role of the elder son of the Mishra family. "Aisa lag raha hai... Mishra nivaas mein kuch badal gaya hai... Aapko bhi Samajh aaraha hai kya? (It seems like something has changed in the Mishra household.. You folks get it, right?,” the post caption read.
Meanwhile, Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni and Harsh Mayer will be seen reprising their roles from earlier seasons. Other cast members include Sunita Rajwar, Helly Shah, Shivankit Parihar and Gopal Datt.
Gullak, which had its season 1 premiere in June 2019, acquired greater popularity with each subsequent season in 2021, 2022 and 2024. Besides being one of the highest-rated Indian OTT shows on IMDB, the series has also received plenty of popular awards.
TVF’s other recent releases include Sapne Vs Everyone S2 and Aspirants S3.