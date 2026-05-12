Dug Dug director Ritwik Pareek: My dream is to make a science fiction film

A bike becomes a God in Ritwik Pareek’s debut directorial Dug Dug. It is put up on a pedestal, worshipped in a temple and showered not with fuel but alcohol. The story is not just a quirky idea from the mind of an indie director but is rooted in the real-life tale of Om Banna aka Bullet Baba. Back in 1988 after Om Singh Rathore died in a motorcycle accident, his Royal Enfield was taken to the police station. The next day, surprisingly it was found back at the accident site. The cops shrugged off the phenomena as a prank and brought it back to the station. The legend goes that even after drying the motorcycle of petrol and subsequently putting it in chains, it kept going back to the site. Superstition spreads fast. A shrine and then a temple popped up soon. Om Banna went from dead to deity.