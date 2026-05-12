Mira Nair announces painter Amrita Sher-Gil biopic Amri; Anjali Sivaraman to play titular role

Speaking about the film, producer Samudrika Arora shared, “Amrita Sher-Gil’s life and oeuvres reflect the aspirations of the modern generation, where identity and unapologetic self-expression meet. There is something deeply human in the tension of coming from two wildly different worlds — the challenge of belonging to both, and never entirely to either. What moved me to make this film is how Amri carried the best of each world within her, and not lose herself in the space between them.”