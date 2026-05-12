Shape of Momo, backed by Spirit Media, gets a theatrical release date

On Monday, Spirit Media announced the release date for their upcoming presentation Shape of Momo. The film, which marks directorial debut for Tribeny Rai, will release in theatres on May 29.
Featuring an ensemble cast of late Bhanu Maya Rai, Gaumaya Gurung, Pashupati Rai, Rahul Mukhia and Shyamashree Sherpa, the film traces the lives of women across generations within a single family, shaped by emotional inheritances, silences, and everyday negotiations. Set in a Himalayan village in Sikkim, it also promises to reflect the complexity of one’s relationship with home, as both a place of comfort and something that can, at times, hold you back.
Produced by Dalley Khorsani Production in co-production with Kathkala Films, Shape of Momo is being theatrically released by Spirit Media in India and Nepal. The film additionally has Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Payal Kapadia on board as Executive Producers.
Zoya Akhtar shared about the film, “With rare emotional truth, Tribeny Rai’s voice as a filmmaker is confident and clear. We love watching stories from across India, stories that bring distinct, lived-in perspectives and expand the world of Indian cinema. We are so excited that the audience that may never have visited parts of our diverse and lush country, including places like Sikkim, will now get to experience a beautiful and authentic story from there in the cinema.”
Reema Kagti added, “This is a film made with sensitivity, warmth and emotional insight. There’s an intimacy to the storytelling, but also an expansiveness in the way it engages with family, intergenerational bonds, womanhood, quiet rebellion, and identity. The film arrives at a moment when some of the most exciting independent cinema in India is emerging from newer voices and regions, especially from the Northeast." Payal Kapadia added, “The film feels refreshingly contemporary and Tribeny's stance is strong and uncompromising yet by the end very touching as well. I am so thrilled that this layered film - after a commendable festival journey around the world- will now find its way to audiences across India. ”
Shape of Momo has travelled widely across leading international festivals, having premiered at leading international festivals including Busan International Film Festival and San Sebastián International Film Festival. Speaking about her filmmaking debut and its journey, Tribeny shared, ”Shape of Momo is told from a personal lens and shaped by the women and experiences around me. As someone who observes closely, I always felt my first film had to come from that space. To now have the film release in theatres in India feels like a significant milestone for our team. Spirit Media is one of the few Indian studios actively creating space for independent, creator-driven cinema, and we couldn’t have asked for better partners.”
Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati of Spirit Media said, “Shape of Momo is a quietly powerful film that gently unfolds and stays with you. Tribeny has a distinct voice as a filmmaker in the way she observes her characters and their world. At Spirit, we’re drawn to stories that are deeply rooted in their world and are committed to supporting filmmakers like Tribeny and bringing this film to audiences.”