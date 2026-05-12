Shape of Momo, backed by Spirit Media, gets a theatrical release date

Reema Kagti added, “This is a film made with sensitivity, warmth and emotional insight. There’s an intimacy to the storytelling, but also an expansiveness in the way it engages with family, intergenerational bonds, womanhood, quiet rebellion, and identity. The film arrives at a moment when some of the most exciting independent cinema in India is emerging from newer voices and regions, especially from the Northeast." Payal Kapadia added, “The film feels refreshingly contemporary and Tribeny's stance is strong and uncompromising yet by the end very touching as well. I am so thrilled that this layered film - after a commendable festival journey around the world- will now find its way to audiences across India. ”