Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s Netflix series ‘Desi Bling’ set for release on May 20

Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will next be seen together in Netflix’s upcoming series Desi Bling, which is scheduled to release on May 20.
Following their appearances on shows such as Bigg Boss and Laughter Chefs, the couple now steps into a new format set within an elite Indian social circle in Dubai. The series explores a world of luxury, featuring billionaires, high-end brunches, designer handbags, and complex social hierarchies, where fitting in proves more challenging than it appears.
A trailer for the show was released on Monday by Netflix.
Speaking about the project, Karan Kundrra said the series allowed both him and Prakash to enter a completely different world, describing it as a blend of glamour, unexpected relationships, and real emotional dynamics. He added that the experience would offer audiences a fresh and unpredictable journey.
Tejasswi Prakash called the show a special experience, highlighting its mix of Dubai’s glamorous lifestyle with traditional “desi masala”. She noted that the series blends reality and fiction, featuring emotion, drama and relationships designed to keep viewers engaged.
(With inputs from ANI)