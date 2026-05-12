Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s Netflix series ‘Desi Bling’ set for release on May 20

Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will next be seen together in Netflix’s upcoming series Desi Bling, which is scheduled to release on May 20.

Following their appearances on shows such as Bigg Boss and Laughter Chefs, the couple now steps into a new format set within an elite Indian social circle in Dubai. The series explores a world of luxury, featuring billionaires, high-end brunches, designer handbags, and complex social hierarchies, where fitting in proves more challenging than it appears.

A trailer for the show was released on Monday by Netflix.