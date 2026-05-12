Swanand Kirkire announces new single ‘Akelaa’, plans monthly music releases

Acclaimed lyricist and composer Swanand Kirkire is set to release his new single titled Akelaa.

Speaking about his evolving musical journey, Kirkire said romantic songs have always held a special place for him, describing love as a timeless emotion that continues to evolve while remaining deeply personal. He added that as a lyricist he enjoys capturing subtle, unspoken feelings, while as a composer he aims to set them to enduring melodies.

He also shared that singing his own compositions allows him to express emotions in a more direct and unfiltered way. “There’s a certain honesty in that process; it’s raw and it doesn’t feel filtered,” he said.

Kirkire revealed plans to release one original track every month on his YouTube channel, calling it a way to stay creatively connected without pressure or focus on scale. He hopes to build a space for listeners to engage with music that feels personal and emotionally resonant.

Known for his work in Hindi cinema, Kirkire has penned several acclaimed songs including Baawra Mann Dekhne Chala, Piyu Bole, Bande Mein Tha Dum, and Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh, many of which remain popular across generations.

( With inputs from ANI)