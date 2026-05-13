Alia Bhatt dazzles at Cannes 2026 opening ceremony in couture ensemble

CANNES: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt turned heads with a striking red carpet appearance at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival, wearing a sculpted corseted gown by designer Tamara Ralph.

For the festival’s opening day, Bhatt chose an elegant ensemble featuring a plunging neckline, sweeping train and flowing chiffon scarf. She paired the look with the Golconda Rose jewellery collection by Amrapali, celebrating Jaipur’s craftsmanship and heritage.

According to a press note, the handcrafted white gold piece featured 168.27 carats of rare pink coral, a 5.53-carat Golconda Type 2A diamond and 20 carats of finely set diamonds. She completed the look with earrings and rings from Chopard.

Bhatt attended the event as a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris and later shared photographs of her appearance on Instagram, including moments greeting fans and photographers on the red carpet.