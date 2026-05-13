Alia Bhatt dazzles at Cannes 2026 opening ceremony in couture ensemble

CANNES: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt turned heads with a striking red carpet appearance at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival, wearing a sculpted corseted gown by designer Tamara Ralph.
For the festival’s opening day, Bhatt chose an elegant ensemble featuring a plunging neckline, sweeping train and flowing chiffon scarf. She paired the look with the Golconda Rose jewellery collection by Amrapali, celebrating Jaipur’s craftsmanship and heritage.
According to a press note, the handcrafted white gold piece featured 168.27 carats of rare pink coral, a 5.53-carat Golconda Type 2A diamond and 20 carats of finely set diamonds. She completed the look with earrings and rings from Chopard.
Bhatt attended the event as a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris and later shared photographs of her appearance on Instagram, including moments greeting fans and photographers on the red carpet.
Before stepping onto the red carpet, the actor also appeared in a romantic couture look by designer Yash Patil from the label That Antique Piece.
The gown featured a structured corset-style bodice with delicate spaghetti straps and a soft sweetheart neckline. Designed in muted sage-green tones with intricate botanical embroidery, the outfit also included hand-painted details inspired by the French Riviera flowing into a voluminous skirt.
Keeping her styling understated, Bhatt opted for a softly styled low bun, luminous make-up and delicate Chopard jewellery, allowing the outfit to remain the centrepiece. Neutral heels by Manolo Blahnik completed the look.
Bhatt returned to Cannes for the second consecutive year as a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. She made her debut at the festival last year in a custom-made gown by Schiaparelli.
The Cannes Film Festival began on 12 May and will continue until 23 May.
(With inputs from ANI)