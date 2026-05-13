Saif Ali Khan says he was instinctively drawn to 'Kartavya', calls it a gripping international-style drama

Actor Saif Ali Khan says he was instinctively drawn to the world of “Kartavya”, which he described as a gripping, well-crafted story with compelling characters.

Directed by Pulkit of “Bhakshak” fame, the crime-drama follows a police officer (Khan), as he navigates rising threats while grappling with the weight of duty and the safety of his family.

As the lines between right and wrong begin to blur, the film unfolds as a layered exploration of power, guilt, and the consequences of silence.

“I dove into ‘Kartavya’ because I love the script. I think it is a great drama and a really interesting, almost international kind of piecing together of things. I had not read a script like this, and people who read it and discussed it at the time said that this is one of the best roles that have come my way,” Khan told PTI in an interview.