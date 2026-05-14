Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s upcoming comedy gets release date

The upcoming yet-to-be-titled comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan and directed by Anees Bazmee now has a release date. The makers announced on Tuesday that the family entertainer will hit theatres by the end of this year on December 4.
The film recently wrapped a major Keralam schedule, with the makers expected to unveil a new still featuring Akshay in the coming days. It also features Raashii Khanna, Vijay Raaz and Sudesh Lehri.
The film also marks a reunion of Akshay and Vidya after about seven years. They last collaborated on Mission Mangal (2019). The film is also a reunion of Akshay with director Anees after 15 years. Their last work was Thank You (2011).
The untitled film has been produced by Dil Raju via his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations along with Shirish Reddy and Kuldeep Rathore in association with Cape of Good Films.