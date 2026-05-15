Sir-fame Rohena Gera's next to star Pallavi Sharda

Director Rohena Gera, who is known for her 2018 film Sir, will collaborate with Indian-Australian actor Pallavi Sharda for her upcoming film, Stay. Pallavi has been part of films like Besharam (2013), Lion (2016), and Begum Jaan (2017).
Stay is a French-Indian production, which will be centred on Pallavi's character Sailee, a wealthy Indian heiress. After getting a divorce, Sailee moves to Paris, to avoid the stress of societal expectations, where she meets Leo, played by Julien De Saint-Jean. With Leo, Sailee forms a relationship that moves beyond the social conventions that both Sailee and Leo have escaped.
After completing filming in India, Stay is currently shooting in France. Cinematography for the film is done by Dominique Colin. Marianne Productions and France 2 Cinema are the banners backing the film.
Stay will be director Rohena's second scripted feature film. She has previously made the documentary film, What’s Love Got to Do With It? (2013), which explored the dynamics of arranged marriage among people who are looking to be married. Meanwhile, Sir (2018) follows the unlikely relationship between a former writer and his maid, and the hurdles they have to cross in exploring their relationship.