Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ to stream from June 4 on JioHotstar

NEW DELHI: Ranveer Singh-starrer action thriller "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" will make its streaming debut on JioHotstar on June 4 with a special digital premiere event, the platform announced on Friday.

The Aditya Dhar-directed film, which was released in cinema halls on March 19 and amassed over Rs 1,790 crore at the global office, will be available in its original and unfiltered form for the first time in India, JioHotstar said in a statement.

Ahead of the streaming premiere, viewers will get access to a specially curated 30-minute pre-show at 7 pm featuring candid cast conversations, behind-the-scenes stories and insights into the making of the film.

The movie will then be available for all viewers on JioHotstar from June 5 onwards.