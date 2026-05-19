Producer Apoorva Guru Charan: 'Emotion has no borders, a film should have no borders'

I think in all of the stories we're trying to tell, there is a strong emotional core and there is a moral conscience. We're like vessels to help bring them to the world. Those two are non-negotiables for us. And then we're really thoughtful about the filmmakers that we work with and the craft of it. Is there a really strong voice behind it? Is there somebody who has lived experience who's telling this story from a place of deep authenticity? And does that person then have the craft? Does it show on the page, or how can we help them get us there? When it comes to the material and the story, we at All Caps [her production company] are a little bit traditional in that we follow the very American three-act screenwriting structure, because that familiarity allows us to take risks. I think Joyland is a good example. So many things about it were new, like setting a film in Lahore, having a global audience watch a Pakistani family, an audience that didn't have a reference for what Pakistani cinema was. But the story structure is so familiar that it allows the film to travel. It’s the same with Take Me Home. The traditional structure allowed creative risks, for the ending, and for the audience to really just drop into the protagonist Anna's perspective. You can ask the audience to do one or two things that are new, but I don't think you can ask them to do a whole lot that's new.