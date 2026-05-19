Kunal Kemmu’s next directorial Vibe, also starring Preity Zinta, gets a release date

Earlier, we had reported about Kunal Kemmu’s next directorial Vibe, which was announced as part of the Prime Video’s 2026 slate. On Tuesday, the makers confirmed the theatrical release date for the film.
Starring Preity Zinta, Kunal Kemmu, and Sparsh Shrivastava in the lead cast, Vibe will arrive in theatres on September 18. The film will additionally introduce Vanshika Dhir, who too plays a key role in the film. “Punch aur Punchline, dono guaranteed with Vibe,” the makers captioned the release date announcement post.
In the film, Kunal will reportedly be seen as a clueless slacker while Sparsh Shrivastav plays his stern best friend. The two accidentally stumble into a terrorist plot, and are befuddled to see their nation's fate depend on their chaotic partnership. Details about Preity’s role are kept under wraps.
The supporting cast includes Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua). Kunal is also the writer and co-producer for the film, producing in association with Chirag Nihalani. The two had recently announced their official partnership under the banner Drongo Films. Amazon MGM Studios is on board as the presenter.
Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut Madgaon Express, released in March 2024. While it received rave reviews from critics and most audience members, it didn’t translate fully into a successful box office run.
Vibe also marks the big-screen comeback for Preity Zinta after a gap of 8 years. Her last theatrical film Bhaiaji Superhit (2018) was released after a long-delayed post-production phase, and didn’t perform well at box office. Preity has another release coming up with Lahore 1947, that is currently scheduled for August 2026 release, a month before Vibe’s release date.