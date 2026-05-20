Saif Ali Khan: I don't think one should blur the lines between politics and acting

Saif started his career in 1993 with Parampara but he got acclaim in the early 2000s, playing these happy-go-lucky charmers in rom-coms. But he always surprised with some experiments like in Darna Mana Hai (2003), from where his pivot towards dark, gritty cinema began. “The idea was never to keep on doing something that is working and make money to be in a stable zone,” Saif explains. “It was always about pushing yourself a little bit, while having fun and in the process maybe grow as an actor too. It felt more liberating and artistic. It’s funny you mention Darna Mana Hai because when I did the film, I actually wanted to see if my segment shines amidst the other stories. I am all for ensembles and multi-starrers. I don’t mind competing like that.” We also mention his cool, nonchalant performance in the Race films and Saif quickly shifts from serious to satire. “I had a small part in it,” he jokes. “It was a mature one. For a change I was playing the elder brother. I remember I had to slap Akshaye (Khanna’s) character because he has left his wife behind and has come home after partying with the boys. Great fun.”