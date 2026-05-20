Rajkumar Hirani’s OTT debut Pritam and Pedro gets premiere date

Alok Jain, Head - Hindi & English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar added: “At JioHotstar, we believe some of the most compelling stories are the ones that feel deeply rooted yet universally entertaining. There are few storytellers who have shaped that space as distinctively and consistently as Rajkumar Hirani. We are incredibly excited to partner with him for his streaming debut, bringing his uniquely loved storytelling voice to long-format entertainment in a fresh and immersive way for audiences across the country.”