Rajkumar Hirani’s OTT debut Pritam and Pedro gets premiere date

On Tuesday, streaming platform JioHotstar announced the release date for one of its upcoming series projects Pritam and Pedro. Directed by Avinash Arun, the series will begin streaming on July 3. What makes Pritam and Pedro special is that it also marks eminent filmmaker Raj Kumar Hirani’s OTT debut, who is on board as the creator of the series.
The show reportedly features Arshad Warsi, Mona Singh, Vikrant Massey, and Vir Hirani in the lead cast. The official logline reads, “ An abandoned ATM on a beach, two unlikely men standing beside it, and a mystery strange enough to instantly spark curiosity,” offering just enough to draw audiences into its quirky, rooted and unpredictable world, while keeping the larger story completely under wraps. The makers also released an interesting concept poster, without revealing the protagonists’ faces.
Speaking about his OTT debut, Rajkumar Hirani said, “I’ve always enjoyed stories where very different people are forced to come together and navigate life in unexpected ways. Pritam and Pedro have a lot of humour, warmth and madness in that sense. The long-format space gave us the opportunity to spend more time with the characters and explore their journey.”
Alok Jain, Head - Hindi & English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar added: “At JioHotstar, we believe some of the most compelling stories are the ones that feel deeply rooted yet universally entertaining. There are few storytellers who have shaped that space as distinctively and consistently as Rajkumar Hirani. We are incredibly excited to partner with him for his streaming debut, bringing his uniquely loved storytelling voice to long-format entertainment in a fresh and immersive way for audiences across the country.”