Gullak S5 gets premiere date

On Wednesday, SonyLIV released a new teaser of their much-acclaimed series Gullak, also announcing the premiere date for the series. Produced by TVF, Gullak S5 will arrive on the streaming platform on June 5.
In the upcoming season, the Mishra family will be seen having upgrades and updates of all sorts, even as it tries to keep up with changing times. Annu (now played by Anant Joshi) is battling the familiar pressure of proving himself and the family, where ambition constantly wrestles with self-doubt. Meanwhile Aman returns quieter than before, carrying secrets of his own. On the other hand, Shanti unexpectedly finds herself enjoying a little spotlight, thanks to the online popularity of “Bittu Ki Mummy,” in a world suddenly obsessed with being seen. Amid all the upheavals, Gullak explores the themes of belongingness and outgrowing one’s roots.
The new season brings back the ensemble featuring Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar, Sunita Rajwar, and Helly Shah. Meanwhile, Anant Joshi steps into the role of Annu this season, replacing Vaibhav Raj Gupta.
Talking about her character’s arc in the new season, Geetanjali Kulkarni said, “Shanti has always been the emotional anchor of the Mishra family, but this season audiences will see a slightly different side to her - one that’s adapting to a rapidly changing world in her own unique way.”
Gullak is also the first Hindi original series to reach a landmark fifth season. Talking about the new season, Vijay Koshy, President, TVF shared, “With every season, Gullak has grown closer to audiences because the Mishras feel like a family we all know. Season 5 reflects the changing realities of middle-class India while holding onto the warmth and simplicity that make the show special. This season is about growth, change, and the bittersweet feeling of moving forward while staying connected to your roots."