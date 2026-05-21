Gullak S5 gets premiere date

In the upcoming season, the Mishra family will be seen having upgrades and updates of all sorts, even as it tries to keep up with changing times. Annu (now played by Anant Joshi) is battling the familiar pressure of proving himself and the family, where ambition constantly wrestles with self-doubt. Meanwhile Aman returns quieter than before, carrying secrets of his own. On the other hand, Shanti unexpectedly finds herself enjoying a little spotlight, thanks to the online popularity of “Bittu Ki Mummy,” in a world suddenly obsessed with being seen. Amid all the upheavals, Gullak explores the themes of belongingness and outgrowing one’s roots.