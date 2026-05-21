Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions to make Gujarati film debut with Jindagi Once More

On Wednesday, Dharma Productions officially announced their debut project in the Gujarati film industry, which they are backing in collaboration with Vaartakaar Films. Titled Jindagi Once More, the film is set for theatrical releases on June 19.
Produced by Vaasu Dholakia and directed by Jaymin, Jindagi Once More will have Dharma Productions as presenters. The film promises to explores a relatable narrative centred around a father-son relationship, touching upon the poignance of emotional distances between children and their fathers, where the former know very little about their latter's life before they were born. Featuring Siddharth Randeria in the lead role, the film marks the directorial debut of Jaymin. In addition to his credits as the screenplay writer, Deep Dholakia makes his on-screen debut alongside another debutant Jahanvi Dhakan. Aarti Patel also is part of the ensemble cast.
Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, said about the production banner expanding into regional storytelling, "At Dharma, we have believed that great stories know no linguistic boundaries. The Gujarati film industry is currently witnessing a phenomenal creative renaissance, backed by a deeply loyal audience. Our decision to enter this vibrant market with Jindagi Once More stems from our desire to support high-concept, culturally rooted narratives that resonate universally.”
Producer Vaasu Dholakia stated, “Dharma Productions’ entry into this space is a big achievement for the Gujarati film industry, and validating its incredible narrative potential and commercial viability. By blending the unmatched experience of Siddharth Randeria with a motivated team of debutant filmmakers, we have crafted a film that will set a new benchmark."
With high production values, a blend of legendary and new-age talent, and a touching father-son storyline, Jindagi Once More is suitably scheduled for a release on Father’s Day weekend.