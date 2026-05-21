Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions to make Gujarati film debut with Jindagi Once More

Produced by Vaasu Dholakia and directed by Jaymin, Jindagi Once More will have Dharma Productions as presenters. The film promises to explores a relatable narrative centred around a father-son relationship, touching upon the poignance of emotional distances between children and their fathers, where the former know very little about their latter's life before they were born. Featuring Siddharth Randeria in the lead role, the film marks the directorial debut of Jaymin. In addition to his credits as the screenplay writer, Deep Dholakia makes his on-screen debut alongside another debutant Jahanvi Dhakan. Aarti Patel also is part of the ensemble cast.